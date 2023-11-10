Megan Fox opens up on what advice she would give her younger self

Megan Fox has recently opened up about advice she would give her 22-year-old self while promoting her new book of poetry at Racket NYC earlier this week.



At the event, Fox revealed she would tell her younger self not to stick to monogamy.

“I would have lived out my Leonardo DiCaprio phase,” quipped the 37-year-old.

The Transformers actress joked, “I'd have dated all those little TikTok boys.”

Fox believed one cannot change the past and the experience she went through had made it what she is today.

“I give myself more grace and not indulge in so much negative self-talk,” said the writer of Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Fox stated, “I learned I should be more kind to myself.”

During the event, the actress disclosed that she was a “goth in school” and not the “cool girl”.

Therefore, when she was given “pretty label” after entering Hollywood, she “rejected” it.

“I don’t see myself that way,” remarked the Jennifer’s Body actress.

Fox confessed, “I did feel oftentimes very alone.”

Speaking of misogyny in the industry, the actress pointed out, “I was on the right side of the universe but my delivery may not have been the best. Maybe, I could’ve been more effective had I delivered it in a better way.”

Fox added, “I’m more helpful to other people after I heal myself.”