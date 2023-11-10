Tom Ellis, wife Meaghan Oppenheimer welcome baby girl via surrogate

Lucifer star Tom Ellis and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer welcomed a baby girl on Thursday via surrogate.
The 44-year-old actor said in an Instagram post, 'Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th, and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike.'
The U.K. native added, 'We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate.'
Oppenheimer, a 37-year-old screenwriter, shared the same message on her account, with an image of their daughter's face, and Ellis holding her.
In a series of images on the social media site, the new parents were seen doting over their little one. Ellis was seen holding the baby in one pic, while the baby's face was shown in another.
Dolly is Oppenheimer's first child and Ellis' fourth.
The Welsh actor is father to daughter Nora, 18, from a prior relationship; and to daughters Florence, 15, and Marnie, 11, from his former marriage to EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 53, who he was married to from 2006 until 2014.
