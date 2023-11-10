Meghan Markle respects British tradition in touching tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California on Wednesday, November 9, 2023 in honour of Veterans Day.
The Veterans Day and Remembrance Day is observed in England in honour of their armed forces since the end of World War I.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid homage to the military families by "spending the morning with veteran and active duty service members and their loved ones," as per their organisation Archewell.
Meghan donned a royal blue colour cardigan which has poppy flowers on it as a meaningful gesture of support to the military community.
The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet completed her look with a black pencil skirt.
Interestingly, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate often wore poppy pins over their outfits to show their respect to the British armed forces.
Netflix is currently brimming with thousands of shows for every genre
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift create a buzz on social media with their latest romantic outing
An employee named Kenny Iwamasa was reportedly 'an individual living with Perry and monitoring him'
Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision not to work with Martin Scorsese is shocking because of previous work relation
Rachel shares her thoughts on people’s takes in a new interview
Prince Harry is said to be "under pressure" from his wife Meghan Markle