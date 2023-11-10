Meghan Markle respects British tradition in touching tribute

Meghan Markle’s latest look fulfils Royal tradition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California on Wednesday, November 9, 2023 in honour of Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day and Remembrance Day is observed in England in honour of their armed forces since the end of World War I.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid homage to the military families by "spending the morning with veteran and active duty service members and their loved ones," as per their organisation Archewell.

Meghan donned a royal blue colour cardigan which has poppy flowers on it as a meaningful gesture of support to the military community.

Picture Courtesy/Archewell

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet completed her look with a black pencil skirt.

Interestingly, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate often wore poppy pins over their outfits to show their respect to the British armed forces.