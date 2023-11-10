Beyoncé drops trailer for ‘Renaissance’ tour film: Watch

Beyoncé drops trailer to ‘Renaissance’ tour film: ‘The renaissance is not over’

Beyoncé’s just dropped the trailer for her Renaissance World Tour film.



The BeyHive went wild as Queen Bey released the worldwide trailer for her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, based around her highly successful world tour of the same name, on Thursday – just a few weeks before its highly anticipated December 1 release date.

The minute-and-thirty-eight-seconds trailer showed behind the scene glimpses into Beyoncé’s recent critically-acclaimed world tour.

“I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time,” the 42-year-old musical icon narrates in a voice over. “Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being.”

Beyoncé’s choir then eerily sings, “Welcome to the renaissance” as the trailer launches into some live footage preview from the tour, including some intense and vulnerable behind-the-scenes footage.

“You are the visual baby. It’s a new birth. I hope you feel liberated or the renaissance is not over,” the Grammy Award winner says as the visuals conclude.

The caption for the YouTube video details that the movie “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour from its inception,” capturing “Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

