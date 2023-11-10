Meghan Markle wants to 'make space' between Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been in the works of creating their own individual brands

Meghan Markle has been reportedly creating space between her and Prince Harry in a bid to save her own brand.

Royal expert Richard Kay told Palace Confidential that the Duchess of Sussex was likely looking to separate herself from the Duke of Sussex in hopes to avoid any spillover effects from criticism directed to him.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to ‘get back’ with new project amid major blows

He elaborated that the Spare author's 'ghastly' memoir likely concerned Meghan for her own brand.

He said: "I think we can be sure that one thing she is really doing is being a mum and spending time with her children but it is interesting.

"Is it because she wanted to give a bit more space to Harry who had so much to get off his chest this year with his ghastly book and his interviews about his family.

"Maybe she wanted to put a bit of clear blue water between what he had to say and what's she's going to do next, didn't want to taint her brand."

But, Kay questioned over what the Suits actress's brand looked like over her absence from the public.

"However, what is her brand and will that brand still be there? The longer she's out of the public eye, the harder it will be to kickstart it."