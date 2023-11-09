Holly Willoughby replacement: Hannah Waddingham hosting skills sparks fans demand

File Footage

From starring in two Christmas adverts to turning heads on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize in Singapore yesterday, Hannah Waddingham has been everywhere this past week.

Yet, for avid fans of the 49-year-old Ted Lasso star, it's still not sufficient. They yearn to see her grace UK television screens daily, with a chorus of voices calling for her to assume the role of the new host on ITV's This Morning.

ALSO READ: Holly Willoughby ends break with first appearance after This Morning exit



In the latest testament to Waddingham's rising popularity after a career spanning decades, fans assert that the mother-of-one is the perfect choice to fill the void left by Holly Willoughby's departure.

They've even had a glimpse of what This Morning with Hannah could be like back in March when she tried her hand at presenting during a discussion about Ted Lasso.

In October, after 14 years of dedicated service, Holly Willoughby announced her departure from the breakfast show on Instagram, expressing it was an honuor to be part of its story.

ALSO READ: Holly Willoughby to return to TV screens after This Morning exit



Since then, reports suggest that ITV executives have been scouting potential presenters to take her place on the morning show.



