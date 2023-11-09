Kelly Clarkson, Jenna Bush Hager on common ‘chubby’ phase

Kelly Clarkson just found out her common ground with Jenna Bush Hager.



The former member of American Idol and the co-host of Today With Hoda & Jenna grew close over their shared "chubby" stage during Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Old pictures of Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, in matching blue outfits showed on the screen behind the women as they talked about their previous Halloween costumes.

“We were chubby,” Hager, 41, said, while Clarkson, also 41, replied, “You were not.”

“I don’t think you know what chubby is,” the Since You Been Gone singer continued.

Clarkson said that she had "had many stages" of not being at the weight she wished after Bush mentioned that "there was a stage" when she and her sister were overweight.

“I love losing weight, but here’s the thing,” the Grammy winner said. “Jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist.”

Over the years, Clarkson has been open about her battles with weight.

When she reached her lowest weight, she confessed in 2017 that she wanted to "kill" herself