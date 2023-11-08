Jennifer Garner amuses her fans with rib-tickling ‘ballet practice’ video: Watch

Jennifer Garner has recently amused her fans and followers with a rib-tickling video on social media.



On November 7, the 13 Going On 30 actress took to Instagram and posted a cheerful video of her performing ballet poses at the New York City Ballet.

In the clip, Garner was seen imitating the principal ballet dancer, Unity Phelan, who pointed her toes and raised up her legs and arms gracefully.

However, The Adam Project star hilariously held on the ballet barre while she had problem getting her leg on top of it and then bringing it down.

In the caption, Garner wrote, “She’s still got it, folks! #TutuTuesday (we love @unityphelan and @nycballet).”

Garner’s fans were happy to see the actress in a lighthearted mood with one commented, “Love this for sure! Loving the smiles keep them coming.”



Another remarked, “Haha love it.”

Meanwhile, Garner expressed her love for the world of dance on social media most of the time.

Earlier in 2020, the actress performed a dance routine on We Go Together from the movie Grease with New York City Ballet principal dancer, Tiler Peck.

On the professional front, Garner will next be seen in new holiday movie Family Switch on Netflix.