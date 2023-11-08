Jungkook teases to take ‘Golden’ album on road for solo tour

BTS member Jungkook has expressed his desire to go on a solo world tour, but he says he wants to wait until he feels like he's "ready."



Jungkook made the comments during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday night. He was promoting his new album, Golden, which was released on Friday.

“I don’t think I have enough songs for that,” Jungkook told the late night host. “So, I want to complement them more and make more songs. And maybe when I’m ready, I can do the tour in full swing.”

Jungkook's comments come as BTS is in the midst of their own global tour, which is scheduled to run through 2024. The group is currently in the United States for the North American leg of the tour.

Jungkook told Fallon that he wanted Golden to capture the feeling of love, which is universal, in his debut album.

“Everyone can relate to it,” he said. “I wanted to show the change of this emotion. And also in terms of the versatility. I wanted to become a solo artist who can pull off a lot of genres, and that’s what I try to do here.”

The artist also revealed during the chat his nickname, favourite accomplishments, and how he spends his days off.

“So, whether I put it lightly or seriously, I think the two things I’m most proud of are ARMY and BTS,” Jungkook said. “If it weren’t for them, I would not be what I am today.”