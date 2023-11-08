Prince Harry, Meghan Markle near 'flop era' after couple shed 'poor me' image

The couple has been going issues to save their financial situation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to ditch their ‘poor me’ narrative after it emerged that the pair struggled to stabilise their income.

While writing for The Sun, author Jane Moore detailed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed up their presence in the public eye many times in order to appease royal watchers.

She shared that the couple initially showed themselves to be "persecuted lovers who fled the wicked royal kingdom in the pursuit of a happier life" and later morphed into many other types in order to get on the public's good side.

"Then there was misunderstood Harry whose angelic wife was his rock after his dreadful family ostracised him. That vein is now fully excavated and bloodless," she added.

"And of course, there was their main 'brand' — that of eco warriors with a passion for saving the world and everyone in it via word salad preachings made from one of their lavishly appointed living rooms."

"So what will Brand Sussex do now? Well, the July issue of Rolling Stone magazine might yield a clue, with the headline: 'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in their flop era.'"