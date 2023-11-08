Ashley Graham joins 'just looking like a wow' trend on Ranveer Singh’s demand

Ashley Graham joins viral social media trend on Ranveer Singh’s demand

Ashley Graham, who recently graced the star-studded inauguration ceremony of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, jumped on the viral social media trend on Ranveer Singh’s demand.



On November 8, the internationally renowned model shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle, which left the internet in splits.

"So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow. Just looking like a wow," Ashley can be seen mimicking the viral words in her shared reel.

The 36-year-old model donned a stunning golden saree paired with cape. She completed her look with beautiful traditional jewellery.



"@ranveersingh told me to do it!!! Just looking like a wow," she wrote as a caption.



Several fans including Singh, amused by the model’s talent and creativity.



One fan wrote, "ASHLEY GRAHAM. are you kidding me!!!!! Indian queen."



"Ranveer Singh always giving us reasons to love him more," another fan chimed in.



Moreover, the fashion event was attended by several Bollywood A listers, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and many more.