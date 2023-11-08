Lori Harvey confirms split from Damson Idris after just months of dating

Lori Harvey confirm split from Damson Idris after just months of dating

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris confirm their split after less than a year of dating in a joint statement.



“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the couple told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 7.

“We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

When followers discovered the couple unfollowed one another on Instagram and removed all of their mutually-posted pictures, they ignited divorce rumours earlier this week.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the two were also seen separately arriving at and departing from Odell Beckham Jr.'s 90s-themed 31st birthday celebration on Monday, November 6.

After Harvey, 26, and Michael B. Jordan parted up, they were first observed together on several occasions in December 2022, which led to speculation that the two were dating.

Just one month after starting dating, they made their romance official on Instagram before walking the red carpet together for Idris' Snowfall's season 6 premiere in February.