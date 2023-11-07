Adele not going to have mega world tours like Taylor Swift or Beyonce: Here’s why

File Footage

Adele is not going to have a mega tour like her contemporaries including Taylor Swift, Madonna or Beyonce.



Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the singer’s long-standing agent Lucy Dickins has opened up that the star is likely to take a break from gigs next year.

“I don't know – she won't do what everyone else does,” said Lucy at the Music Industry Trusts (MITS) Awards in London on Monday.

The Hello hit-maker’s agent stated, “Adele’s never done that in her life so I'd be surprised if she comes and does the same as everyone else.”

In October, Adele gave a hint about future live gigs after the end of Las Vegas residency that sent her fans into a frenzy.

Interestingly, Her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will come to an end in June 2024.

However, Lucy told the outlet, “Adele is enjoying doing the residency and I just think we'll take each day as it comes.”

The news came after Adele announced her original 34 weekend run in Vegas in an Instagram post in October.

In the same post, the music icon explained how she previously “fell out of love with performing and the gigs have since changed [her] life”.

“It’s just made me realise how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!” wrote Adele in the caption.

Adele’s avid fans had an impression that the singer might be giving hints about future gigs on her post as one of them commented, “Oh! I'm praying for a world tour!!”

Meanwhile, Lucy added that you can never “rule anything out” with Adele.