 
close
Tuesday November 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'hypocrites' in latest move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were called out for their double standards

By Wells Oster
November 07, 2023
The couple have long championed against climate change but have not played their part
The couple have long championed against climate change but have not played their part

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for being hypocrites after the pair took a private jet to fly to Las Vegas for a Katy Perry concert.

The pair, who have long been vocal against climate change, made headlines when they boarded a private jet of their oil heir pal Michael Herd for a 40-minute trip.

Their move drew criticism with many calling out the couple for their double standards.

Talk TV host Kevin O’Sullivan said, “Saving the planet one Katy Perry concert at a time!”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Angela Levin noted that the Duke of Sussex, who championed for eco-friendly tourism through his charity Trvalyst, should “get the sack”.

“They think they have gotten so grand, they wouldn’t dream of taking a normal flight,” Levin told The Sun

“They’ve got all these rich friends to pay for it. It’s worse than ‘do as I say, not as I do’ because he’s a patron of a charity.”

To make matters worse for the couple, Prince William, only hours later, boarded a commercial plane to fly to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize. 

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors