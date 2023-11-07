Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'hypocrites' in latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for being hypocrites after the pair took a private jet to fly to Las Vegas for a Katy Perry concert.
The pair, who have long been vocal against climate change, made headlines when they boarded a private jet of their oil heir pal Michael Herd for a 40-minute trip.
Their move drew criticism with many calling out the couple for their double standards.
Talk TV host Kevin O’Sullivan said, “Saving the planet one Katy Perry concert at a time!”
Meanwhile, royal commentator Angela Levin noted that the Duke of Sussex, who championed for eco-friendly tourism through his charity Trvalyst, should “get the sack”.
“They think they have gotten so grand, they wouldn’t dream of taking a normal flight,” Levin told The Sun
“They’ve got all these rich friends to pay for it. It’s worse than ‘do as I say, not as I do’ because he’s a patron of a charity.”
To make matters worse for the couple, Prince William, only hours later, boarded a commercial plane to fly to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize.
