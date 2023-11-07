Noel Gallagher explains why his avid fans feel disappointed after meeting now

Noel Gallagher has recently explained why his fans feel sad after meeting him in person.



While speaking on the Take 5 podcast, the rock star revealed fans were let down when they meet him up in a supermarket.

“I can go to the supermarket now and do a shop for the weekend and no one will bat an eyelid,” said the musician.

Noel continued, “I think people get a bit disappointed when they bump into you buying soup.”

The musician quipped, “My loyal fans kind of don’t want you to inhabit the same supermarket queue as them as they think you’re on a private jet with hookers, which frankly, is where I should be.”

“But I’m buying brown rice or salmon. I can sense the disappointment in them. I’ve been asked many times in the supermarket, ‘What’re you doing here?’ Just doing my own shopping,” he lamented.

Noel recalled the time when h would bribe Oasis fans to go and get shopping for him when he was hungover.

“I couldn’t remember ever going to the shops in the 90s,” remarked the crooner.

Noel added, “I used to get fans to go shopping for us. They would go, ‘Can I have a picture?’ and I’d give them a shopping list and go, ‘I’ll tell you what, if you go and get us that I’ll give you a picture and an autograph and a cuddle as well.’”

Although he sold Supernova Heights in 2005, he remembered the time he and then-wife Meg Matthews spent living in the house.

“They were great times; it was an open house. I look back on it as just really fun, happy, hedonistic, carefree times. I didn't have any kids. It was great,” shared Noel.