Meghan Markle’s Katy Perry show dress: All about the Valentino showstopper

Meghan Markle outshone Katy Perry at her concert with a sparkly Valentino dress.

The Duchess of Sussex made the fashion statement at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency finale, which she attended with Prince Harry on Saturday at The Theater at Resorts World.

The now sold-out Valentino dress, which previously retailed for $3,450, featured a floral-appliqué embellishment which caught the concert lights and shimmered against the black fabric throughout the night.

The royal paired the mini dress with a black coat and matching Christian Louboutins, accessorized with gold hoop earrings, balancing the night look with soft glam makeup and her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Meghan during Katy Perry's concert

Credits: Valentino

Meanwhile, Prince Harry matched his wife in an all-black ensemble of his own, sporting a black button down.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fans complemented the 42-year-old actress for “looking gorgeous as always” as she danced to Perry’s Roar and other hit songs among the audience.

The pair arrived in Sin City for the show earlier that day, and sat alongside Celine Dion and Orlando Bloom in the VIP section to support their long-time friend’s concert, per the Daily Mail.

During a 2021 Armchair Expert podcast interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he and Markle lived “just down the road” from Perry and her husband, Bloom, in Montecito, California, and “sort of keep in contact” with each other.