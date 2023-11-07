James Corden’s ‘thrilled’ to join SiriusXM after 'The Late Late Show’

James Corden is slated to come back in the hosting world after 6 months of hiatus.



After eight years as host of The Late Late Show, Corden is preparing to emcee a new type of show six months after leaving the show.

This Life of Mine, the Emmy Award-winning British sensation, will air weekly on SiriusXM in-car and on the app starting next year, the network announced on Monday.

"This Life of Mine With James Corden, which is expected to premiere in early 2024, will feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today," a press release reads.

Adding, "From favorite music and movies to books and advice, the show will seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures."

More details will be announced during SiriusXM's Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event on Nov. 8.

"I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM," Corden said in a statement. "...It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire."

After almost ten years on late-night television, Corden announced his departure, and revealed why he did that.

"You don't want to be making a mistake, but I just feel compelled to do it," he told ET. "I feel like I've got to, I feel like if I don't leave now, I never will... or it will be me just being pushed out the door."