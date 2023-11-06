Lorraine Kelly shares ‘heartbreaking news’ at start of her show

Lorraine Kelly opened her show on Monday with the somber announcement of the passing of ITV team member Hannah Hawkins at the age of 33.
In 2020, the producer received a breast cancer diagnosis and entered remission the following year. Tragically, just two days before the birth of her son Rory in August of this year, she learned that her cancer had returned.
Addressing her viewers, Lorraine, aged 63, shared the heartbreaking news: "We have some very sad news to share with you all. Our producer Hannah Hawkins passed away just before the weekend after discovering that her cancer had returned only a few months ago, shortly after giving birth to her beautiful boy Rory.
"She was incredible and dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer, even participating in the Coppafeel trek across the Sahara last year."
Hannah's husband, Tom, shared the heart-wrenching news of Hannah's passing on Instagram on Sunday.
He posted a photo of her cradling their son Rory and included the caption: "Hannah Hawkins 11.12.89 - 3.11.23."
Hannah began working at Lorraine in September 2022, having previously been employed at Capital Radio.
She documented her cancer battle, revealing that she received her initial diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer during the Covid lockdowns.
