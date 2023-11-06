BLACKPINK on verge to disband?

BLACKPINK fans have long been curious over the girl group’s future with its label YG Entertainment after it emerged that the quartet was on the verge of disbandment.
According to reports, rumours surrounding BLACKPINK’s future materialised in the form of a 10% drop in the stock price, alluding that the singers were not interested in continuing with the label or as a group.
Furthermore, Sports Seoul reported that only Rosé was interested in renewing her contract with the label while the reminder of the group, namely Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, were exploring their options with other labels.
Responding to the reports, YG Entertainment at the time released a statement on the matter that read: "No renewal decisions have been finalized at this stage, discussions are still being conducted."
As per Ji In-hae, who is a researcher at Shinhan Investment & Securities, the label was warned of a steep decline in their performance if their contract renewal failed.
In-hae said as per kbizoom: "BLACKPINK now has the biggest impact on YG’s value. If their contract renewal fails, it will have a very significant negative impact on YG’s performance next year."
In terms of when an announcement can be expected, it is anticipated that YG’s quarterly report may release mid-November, which will not only detail it's performance but also disclose the artists that will continue with the label.
