Meghan Markle made 'grand' demands to Palace to compete with Kate Middleton

file footage

Meghan Markle made cheeky demands to the Palace to gain things of “similar value” to the Princess of Kate.



Speaking to GB News host Mark Dolan, royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed the Duchess of Sussex approached the Royal Family to have a “rather grand accommodation” at the Palace following her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

"Meghan Markle, after she married Prince Harry, approached the family and asked if they could have suites within Windsor Castle,” she shared.

"She wanted to share the same space with the Queen, and she was denied that space for multiple reasons."

Schofield went on to list down the plausible reasons, including the prospective invasion of their privacy during walk through tours of the Windsor Castle.

The expert explained her demand came from her “fixation” on what the then Duchess of Cambridge had, and tried to have “something of similar value.”

Dolan chimed in to add, "Well, she was quite cheeky, wasn't she?"

"She's clearly something of an opportunist, but good luck to her,” he added.