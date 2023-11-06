Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter receives birthday blessings from grannies

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha received sweet birthday wishes from her grandmothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on the occasion of her first birthday.



Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu penned a sweet note for her "precious" granddaughter.



"…and just like that she turned 1. Happy birthday to my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back," she wrote on her Instagram handle.



On the other hand, Alia’s mother Soni expressed her pleasant disbelief that her the little member of her family turned one-year-old already.



The Raazi actress wrote, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy birthday darling Raha. Happy birthday to you."



Neetu Kapoor-Soni Razdan/Instagram

Recently, Alia opened up about the decision of not revealing her daughter’s face, whom she welcomed with Ranbir in November last year.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the Gangubai actress disclosed her and Ranbir's serious concerns as a parent, saying, "We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet."



The Heart of Stone actress further shared that she doesn’t want to hide her daughter’s face.

She is "proud of her," however, the actress admitted that she wants to keep Raha away from limelight as she is only a year old.

