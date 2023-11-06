Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hurting their own ‘reputation’ with their antics

Prince Harry, who has been known for his charity work, became proactive once again during the summer after promoting his bombshell memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex prominently attended the Well Child Awards in UK and then went on to Dusseldorf, Germany for Invictus Games, in September, which he founded in 2014 for veterans.

However, Laura Perkes, a renowned PR Strategist, pointed out in an interview with The Mirror that Prince William’s estranged brother is only looking to boost his image after his popularity plummeted.

“Harry has done some amazing things with the Invictus Games and for publicly opening up about mental health,” Perkes told the outlet. “Sadly, it now feels as though he’s using these platforms to boost his own personal image and reputation, which is sad.”

Perkes added that Harry has “done so much” and also has opportunities “to do so much more” but he is now pushing people away due to his antics.

“Most people now are wary of working with the couple because of their behaviour and the choices that they’ve made,” she pointed out. Harry and Meghan have “built a reputation they’ll never be able to run from.”

She suggested that the Sussexes “seem to be calculated” with their moves and “giving the illusion that they’re living by their organisation’s tagline: leading the way with compassion.”