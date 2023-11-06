William, Kate Middleton separate to pursue 'individual passion'

The parents of Prince George are tipped to attend separate royal engagements

Prince William and Princess Kate’s decision to go separate ways in terms of attending royal engagements could prove beneficial in both personal and professional aspects.

Speaking to the Daily Express US, PR expert Renae Smith reflected on the princess’ decision to stay back to help Prince George in his exams while the King-in-waiting jetted off to Singapore to kick off third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony over the weekend.

The expert suggested the pair could remarkably boost the number of royal duties if they partake in separate engagements rather than as a couple.

"Each Royal Family member has specific expertise and interests,” she explained. "Going separately can enable them to focus on areas that genuinely resonate with their individual passions and skills, potentially leading to more meaningful contributions."

She continued: "Going separately can allow them to cover more ground and engage with different aspects of their official duties.

"This approach can ensure that they efficiently address multiple events or initiatives during the same time frame."

"Considering the packed schedules of royal visits, attending together may lead to an overload of events and engagements,” the PR expert added.

"Going separately can help them manage their commitments effectively, ensuring they give their best to each individual event."