Katrina Kaif shares rare glimpse of her intense training for 'Tiger 3'

File Footage

Katrina Kaif revealed that she has pushed her limits as she trained non-stop for the shooting of her highly awaited action movie, Tiger 3.



On October 6, the B-town actress took to her Instagram handle and shared rare glimpses of her intense workout sessions with all her admirers.

In the shared videos, Kaif can be seen engaging in different gym exercises and practicing fight sequences for the Salman Khan starrer film.



The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress penned a motivational note alongside her videos, saying, "For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within."



The 40-year-old diva shared that she often got tired from the thrilling rehearsals, however, the actress admitted that she took it as a challenge.



She continued, "During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn’t tired; she was going to war…. your mind will stop you much before your body does."



Kaif expressed her excitement to deliver more "dynamic action than before" in the forthcoming film, saying that it was "always our intention to be better."



Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the action thriller movie will be releasing in cinemas on November 12.

