Kim Kardashian cherishes Kris Jenner’s ‘unconditional’ love on her birthday

Kim Kardashian penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother Kris Jenner, cherishing her unconditional love for the family.



Taking to Instagram, the founder of Skims dropped unseen photos with the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in honour of her 68th birthday.



"Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world! It’s so hard to put into words what you mean to me and all of your children," she began her touching caption.



The mother-of-four showered praise on the renowned American family’s momager, saying, "your level of support is unmatched. You are the definition of unconditional love. And we all feel it so deeply."



Kim further added that she found herself to be very lucky to have Kris as her mom and best friend.

She said, "I cherish you and never take anything you do for us for granted."

"You are the Queen that started it all and continue to make all of our dreams come true. I LOVE YOU MOM @krisjenner," the reality TV star.