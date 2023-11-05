Kendall Jenner shares rare glimpses of her ‘twenty ate’ birthday

File Footage

Kendall Jenner gave a little sneak peek into her intimate 28th birthday which she celebrated with her family and close friends.



The supermodel took to her Instagram account and shared some adorable photos from her special day, showing minimal birthday décor and delicious cakes.



In the shared post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen wearing an off-shoulder white gown for her birthday celebration.



Alongside her stunning pictures, the model wrote, "Twenty ate" as a sweet caption.



Earlier, Jenner’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner penned heartfelt birthday notes for their sister.

Additionally, the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner extended her lovely wishes to her "talented" and "thoughtful" daughter.



The momager admired Kendall's qualities, saying, she has the biggest heart and she is "so compassionate and caring" to everyone.

