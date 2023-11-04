Kate Middleton bites the dust against Meghan Markle

The wife of Prince William has been overtaken by the Suits alum

Princess Kate has been overtaken by Meghan Markle as the relatively more stylish celebrity.

In a new data released by high street fashion retailer Karen Millen, fans were about 661 percent more interested in the sartorial choices of the Suits alum, as recorded from the number of Google searches.

Fashion choices of the Duchess of Sussex were searched over 2000 times on the web search platform, beating the likes of even Taylor Swift.

As for social media engagement, the wife of Prince Harry got an average of 58.4 million views on videos relating to fashion hashtags on TikTok.

Meanwhile, the future Queen emerged victorious with 381.4 million views on the video platform.

The mother of Prince George also beat the former actress in terms of Instagram popularity.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Amy Priestley, Senior Brand Manager at Karen Millen reflected on the contrasting fashion choices of King Charles' daughters-in-law.

“Meghan Markle has received widespread criticism for curbing royal protocols - such as wearing bright nail polish, black outfits outside of funerals, and shorts - but these bolder choices and the confidence she wears them make her stand out from the crowd.

“Those looking to exude confidence and embody current trends should look to Meghan for inspiration, while those who want classier and more conservative outfit inspirations are better off looking to Kate Middleton.”