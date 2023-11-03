Bel Powley marries Douglas Booth in dreamy ceremony: See Photos

Bel Powley tied the knot with her long term boyfriend and actor Douglas Booth in a dreamy ceremony at Petersham Nurseries in London.



Taking to Instagram, The Morning Show star announced her union with the love of her life as she shared sweet photos from her big day.



"28.10.23, the day @douglasbooth and I got married, during the most love filled ceremony, in front of all our favourite people on this earth. I have no words to describe how happy I feel. I love you @douglasbooth," the actress wrote.



Powley donned a beautiful wedding outfit which was designed by Italian high fashion brand, Miu Miu.

On the other hand, the Romeo and Juliet actor wore a chic navy blue colour suit paired with olive green tie.



Moreover, the 31-year-old actress dropped a separate appreciation post for the Italian brand on Instagram, lauding the entire team for creating a wedding dress of her dreams.

"Thank you @miumiu for making all my dreams come true. I have never felt so beautiful and so completely myself as I did in my wedding dress!!" she added.

As the actress shared the happiest moment of her life, fans and her co-stars poured love in the comment section.



"Bel!!!! I'm so happy for you and Doug," wrote Powley's former The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.



The Salt actor, Liev Schreiber said, "Congratulations!!!! Sending both so much love."

