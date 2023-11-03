Charlie Sheen, Chuck Lorre resolve decade-long feud for ‘How to Be a Bookie’

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre resolve decade-long feud for ‘How to Be a Bookie’

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre have buried the hatchet 12 years after their very public fall out.

In fact, the former enemies are back to working together on the recently-released HBO Max comedy series, How to Be a Rookie.

In an interview with Variety published Wednesday, the writer-director admitted that the decision to cast Sheen came with a heavy baggage, with Sheen having publicly bashed his Two and a Half Men boss and getting fired as a result.

However, Lorre knew in the early drafts of his new show that only one person could do his character justice.

“It should be Charlie,” he recalled thinking.

Admitting that he was “nervous” for their first meeting after not having talked for over a decade, the award-winning filmmaker recalled that their “friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again” as soon as they started talking.

“When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great,” Lorre detailed their reconciliation.

Now, Lorre is at a point where his feud with Sheen feels like “old news,” as he admitted, “I loved working with Charlie on Two and a Half Men… and more often than not, we had a good time.”

“Assuming he’s in a good place, I’m in a good place,” he concluded.

In the early 2010s, Sheen repeatedly insulted Lorre during his highly publicised battle with addiction, calling him “a little maggot,” “turd,” and “a stupid, stupid man,” among some anti-Semitic slurs.

The Two and a Half Man lead was subsequently fired from the CBS show and replaced by Ashton Kutcher.