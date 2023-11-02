James Haskell opens up about potential legal battle with Chloe Madeley amid separation

Following his separation from Chloe Madeley, James Haskell has sought solace in his rugby buddy, Mike Tindall.

Chloe and James officially ended their marriage recently, a little over a year after celebrating the arrival of their first child, daughter Bodhi.

In the wake of this announcement, James the former English rugby international player, discussed his challenging situation with Mike Tindall, who happens to be married to Zara Tindall. During a live podcast event, they talked openly about the potential legal battle they were gearing up for.

This candid conversation took place on the second date of their live podcast tour titled "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby," with James directly addressing the significant issue they were facing.

"So for those of you who don't know, my missus and I are separated," he told the audience at the London Palladium. "We're separated but we're committed 100 per cent to my daughter."

"It's obviously a complicated time and we have to play it out in front of the media. Because I haven't said anything, people fill that void and fill that silence."

Despite some heated scenes together on their ITV reality show A Family Affair, James insisted during the conversation with Mike and Alex Payne that he and Chloe "don't really argue".

He did admit though that he needed a lawyer friend for "business" following the split and said: "We've had some court battles, have some court battles to come with a few other bits and things."