Khloé Kardashian tense with Kris Jenner: 'You're spiralling'

Khloé Kardashian tensed with Kris Jenner: 'You're spiralling'

Seemingly, the level of tension between Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian is at an all-time high.



The two got into a furious dispute on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians regarding Kris' management abilities and failings, especially with regard to Khloé's career.

After Kris, 67, recommended that Khloé, 39, start a podcast as her "next chapter" in life, a conversation took place.

"She's so funny and so smart and so articulate, and she's so great with people. And I thought, 'Wow, I would love to listen to Khloé's point of view on so many different things," Kris said in a confessional.

In response, Khloé reminded her mother that she must "weigh out risk versus reward," citing her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner as an example. Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender publicly in 2015.

"Let's just say I'm talking about Caitlyn and I accidentally say 'Bruce' for a second," Khloé reasoned. "I would know it's an innocent mistake. It wouldn't be with malice intent. That little thing that seems so innocent, I could be annihilated for."

Kris understood her daughter's fear, but she encouraged Khloé to use her confidence to "get over" her dread.

"You are only there until the contract is signed and then you dissipate until you want to bring me a next contract," she told her mom, later adding, "I don't have a middle man to go to... you have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things that I should be doing because I’m trying to fix the f***ups."

Khloé then revealed her biggest frustration with her mom, saying, "There's not a lot of follow-through after something is done. And this is me talking to you as my manager."

In response, Kris hit back: "You don’t even understand what I'm saying. You're just somewhere else, you're spiralling."