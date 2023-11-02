Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori living arrangements revealed

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori’s approach to simpler life is adored by the former’s kids.
In a latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4, West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, revealed their oldest prefers to stay with her dad due to his humble living arrangements.
"North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out,’” the SKIMS mogul told Kourtney Kardashian during a conversation.
She went on to explain that the Donda rapper has decided against hiring a nanny, chef, or even security ever since he moved out of former couple’s Calabasas mansion.
"'He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she’ll start crying, 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment,'" Kim continued, further expanding the rough week she'd had with the 10-year-old.
Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce after years-long battle in November 2022.
The fashion mogul since moved on with Censori, his former employee at Yeezy, by tying a knot with her the very next month.
