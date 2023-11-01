Kate Middleton makes first appearance since King Charles statement

Kate Middleton was all smiles and in good spirits as she made first public appearance since her father-in-law expressed his true feelings about the Princess of Wales in his Tuesday speech a state banquet in Kenya.



Prince William's sweet wife Princess Kate was over the moon as lilies were dancing on her cheeks as she joined the "Dadvengers" in London to highlight the importance of fathers in their children's lives on Wednesday.



King Charles stunned everyone by revealing his close bond with Princess Kate in his own words, calling Prince William's wife his beloved daughter-in-law in historic address.

The monarch, during his first trip to a Commonwealth country as monarch, recapped some of the memories that his family members have in the African country, revealing: "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

The Prince and Princess of Wales scaled down their royal duties recently while their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were off from school for a half-term holiday.

William and Kate took part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to Dadvengers, a community for dads and their children. The princess also posed for pictures with the parents and children, including a group shot where she let out a big laugh.

During the visit the royal also complimented a 3-year-old's outfit, saying "I love your stripy tights."

Kate Middleton was seemingly thanking to her amazing father-in-law Charles for his love to her by taking part in a dad walk.