Kendall Jenner’s Marilyn Monroe look invites criticism: ‘Weird obsession’

Kendall Jenner, who transformed herself into iconic Hollywood actress-model Marilyn Monroe for Halloween, was recently slammed over her and her family's 'weird obsession' with the legendary star.



Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old model revealed her look in which she can be seen wearing a plain black turtleneck paired with white pants and a blonde wig.

"Happy birthday mister president," Kendall wrote as a caption, referring to Monroe's memorable moment with President John F. Kennedy in 1962.



However, several fans didn’t approve of the reality TV star’s look as they pointed out the "weird obsession" of Kardashians-Jenner clan with the late actress.



One fan wrote in the comments section, "What’s the Kardashian-Jenner’s weird obsession with Marilyn Monroe because they never do her any justice and they will never be like her."

Kendall's Halloween costume reminded people about her elder sister Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look in which she wore Monroe's iconic body-fitted dress.

"The plot of the fifth season of The Kardashians: Kim is mad because Kendall copied her Marilyn look for the Met Gala," another user chimed in.



Moreover, netizens further highlighted the controversy surrounded Kim's dress at the time, as several media outlets reported that the mother-of-four damaged the beautiful gown.

"When will you leave Marilyn alone you’re sister already disrespected her by ripping her dress and also Marilyn did not want anyone else wearing that dress . Let her rest please and stop running her stuff," a fan shared.

