Meghan Markle’s was not prepared for royal family’s ‘brutal’ game

Meghan Markle had the potential to excel in her duties as the Duchess of Sussex but she didn’t stick around long enough for her transformation.
Royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au that all the women who marry into the royal family, “none turn up on day one outside the Buckingham Palace gates for eager admittance with any idea in the least how to do the job,” adding that “Princesses, by and large, are not born but made.”
Elser explained that Kate Middleton, who is now considered as ‘the best thing to happen to the House of Windsor’ also did not have a smooth sailing from the start.
The commentator shared that Kate was also victim to a number of scandals of her own, but the British press seemed to all but have forgotten about them.
Elser also criticised the Palace’s approach as “sink-or-swim brutality” as she described it to be a “fault-finding” game.
She pointed out that for Meghan and Diana it was an “incredibly hard transition,” and they could not have been expected to do a “perfect job from the word ‘go’ when it’s a gig that no one can truly ever be properly prepared for.”
The comments come after royal commentator Bonnie Brownlee opined missed out an opportunity to form a powerful connection through the royal family when she stepped down from her role with Prince Harry.
