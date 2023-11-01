Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘everything changed forever’ after Halloween

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not publicly celebrate Halloween, but the spooky holiday seemed to have played a big part in their relationship during its initial days.

The couple, who first began dating in 2016, got serious with their relationship after “bonding” during their vacation in Botswana. Moreover, before they officially announced about being a couple to the public, they attended one last Halloween party together.

The party was also attended by Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie of York, and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple revealed that they “went to this Halloween party together where [they] could be completely dressed up and no one would know.”

Meghan said that they thought the party “might be [their] last shot to just go out and have fun.”

Later on, Harry explained in his memoir, Spare, that it was the party which “changed everything” because tabloid media broke the news of the couple’s dating on less than 24 hours after it.

“Everything was changed forever, because the next day was when news of our relationship broke wide open,” Harry revealed in his memoir.

“Well, we said, staring anxiously at our phones, it was going to happen eventually. In fact, we’d had a heads-up that it was likely to happen that day. We’d been tipped, before heading off to the Halloween Apocalypse, that another apocalypse might be coming. More proof that the universe had a wicked sense of humour.”