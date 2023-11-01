Sophie Turner moves on to British aristocrat after split from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner appears to be moving on from her estranged husband Joe Jonas as she was seen locking lips with an English aristocrat.

On Saturday, the Game of Thrones alum, 27, was spotted making out in broad daylight with 29-year-old Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson, who is the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex, per the UK Sun.

A source told the outlet that the pair was seen “chatting and laughing a lot” at the Gare du Nord railway station.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” the source claimed.

“He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

After their intimate moment, the alleged lovebirds reunited once again as the Dark Phoenix star made a surprise appearance during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In September, the Jonas Brothers frontman filed for divorce with Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The two recently settled on a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters: Willa, 3, and one-year-old Delphine.

Meanwhile, around the same time, Pearson split from King Charles III’s goddaughter, model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27.