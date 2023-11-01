Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles reveals singer gets ‘really mean’ backstage

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles reveals singer gets ‘really mean’ backstage

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles spilled some tea about her daughter’s backstage practices on Tuesday’s episode of Sherri.

Tina, 69, jokingly revealed that her daughter can get “really mean” sometimes when she has to go through many outfit changes backstage especially during her Renaissance World Tour concerts.

“We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’” she told the host, laughing. “And and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore.”

She continued, “We’d laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All.’ She would say, ‘I’m a [b---h] in the morning,’ and I’ll be like, ‘and the evening too!’”

However, Tina shared that the Lemonade musician would often apologise for her behaviour. “She’ll be like, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry,’ and I’m like, ‘I know.’ Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, ‘She crying because she know she just said some crazy stuff to us.”



She added, “But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show," continued Tina. “So, I understand it.”