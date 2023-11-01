Kyle Richard ‘hear footsteps’ in her $8 million ‘haunted’ mansion

Kyle Richard’s $8 million California mansion is haunted, as per her claims.



During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star disclosed the theory regarding her Encino house.

“Do you believe in supernatural stuff? Like, have you ever seen ghosts?” the TV host wondered, asking Richards during the Halloween special episode. “I haven’t, I want to.”

“Oh, come over to my house,” the Bravolebrity replied.

After that, Kyle went on to say that since her mother Kathleen Richards passed away in 2002, "strange" things had happened.

“I’ve lost both my parents and I’ve had some things happen,” she said. “Like a lot of things happen, especially after my mom passed away.”

“Things happen like lights going on where they weren’t even plugged in, really weird things,” she added.

“And then my house that I live in now was built in 1882 and moved by trolley in 1912,” Kyle, 54, continued. “And I hear footsteps a lot. Every one of my family has heard the footsteps.”

Along with this, the reality personality confirmed that Smokey Robinson, who at an Oscars celebration earlier this year verified the paranormal activities, had once owned her property.

She recalled, ““He said, ‘Oh, have you heard the footsteps yet?'” Adding, “I did not need to hear that. I wanted to believe that I was imagining it. But the funny thing is it feels safe though. It’s, like, a good spirit.”

Their expansive San Fernando Valley estate was bought by Kyle and her divorced husband, Mauricio Umansky, back in 2017. The estate features eight bathrooms and seven bedrooms spread across 10,600 square feet.