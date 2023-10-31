JoJo Siwa opens up about struggle with dyslexia: ‘I get a little confused’

JoJo Siwa got candid about her experience living with dyslexia.

Speaking on the pilot episode of her new iHeartmedia podcast, JoJo Siwa Now, the Dance Moms alum explained how she sometimes sees words dancing around on the page.

“Something about me is I’m a little bit dyslexic,” the 20-year-old dancer and media personality told listeners.

The admission occurred as she was trying to come up with an acronym while to talk about her past, present, and future and mistakenly came up with ‘Triple P,” even though the abbreviation for “past, present, and future” would be “PPF.”

“The letters that are similar I get a little confused. It’s not bad. I can read, I can write, so it’s nothing that’s hard for me to deal with,” the singer clarified.

She then gave another example of how dyslexia – a disability that makes it hard to read, write, and spell – affects her vis-à-vis one of the most common phrases of the English language: Happy Birthday.

Explaining that her “brain doesn’t register which way that ‘d’ or ‘b’ is supposed to go,” she further detailed, “I will either do it in all caps or ‘happy’ would have a capital ‘H’ and then ‘birth’ would have a capital ‘B’ and then ‘day’ in ‘birthday,’ the ‘d would also have a capital ‘D.’”

During the podcast premier, Siwa further addressed her experiences since coming out as queer.