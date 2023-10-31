Saoirse Ronan sparks engagement rumours with massive diamond ring

Saoirse Ronan may just be off the market!

The Little Women actress, 29, stepped out for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 womenswear show.

With her appearance, the Irish actress sparked engagement speculations as the public caught her wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, via People Magazine.

Ronan has been quietly dating her co-star Jack Lowden for a few years after they appeared in the 2018 movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Lowden has previously spoken in high praises for Ronan during a panel with AOL.

“It was remarkable working with Saoirse,” Lowden, 33, said at the time. “The woman is a force of nature on and off screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well. For being 24 years old, it’s just constantly amazing to me, not just her work but how she is on a set is amazing.”

In another interview with Esquire UK in February, Lowden gushed over Ronan, calling her “one of the best actors in the world,” and dubbed working with her as a “great adventure.”

Meanwhile, Ronan told Harper’s Bazaar UK in a September interview about Lowden’s comments, “When a person you respect as much as I do him says that, it means more than anyone else’s opinion.”