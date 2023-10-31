Sophia Bush recalls ‘bold, romantic’ gesture from ex Austin Nichols

Sophia Bush reflected on a romantic gesture ex Austin Nichols made while she was still filming One Tree Hill.

During an episode of her podcast, Drama Queens, which Bush co-hosts with Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz, opened up about her most “interesting paranormal experience” which also involved Nichols.

“Back in the early days of our show, all of us were partnered and then I very publicly was not,” Bush, 41, referred to her split with Chad Michael Murray.

“The first date I went on was with a very sweet boy named Austin Nichols when I was 23. We dated on and off for years.”

Bush shared that Nichols, 43, ended up joining the cast of One Tree Hill after he told Bush that he’s “not going to let [her] tell him that they can’t date because the long distance was too hard.”

“Bold, gorgeous, romantic gesture,” Bush gushed. “We laugh about it all the time. We’re still good friends.”

Bush went onto reveal that once they were sleeping in her “creepy apartment” and they discovered noises and saw “a volleyball size orb pops out of the floor. We both start to scream. The two of us leapt up and ran. This thing went from round to tall and then evaporated.”

Although it was a scary situation, Bush was “so happy that one of her friends was with her.”