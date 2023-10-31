Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘different’, ‘she healed us’

Travis Barker is nothing but grateful to Kourtney Kardashian and the “power of love” in his life.



Barker said that the pain he suffered from his 2008 plane crash, which claimed four lives and left him with third-degree burns over 65% of his body, was lessened by his marriage to Kourtney.

“I think the power of love really helped me,” he shared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Sunday, October 29. “Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us.”

In April 2021, Kourtney, her mother Kris Jenner, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble accompanied her then-boyfriend on his first flight since the tragedy.

The group left Los Angeles for Cabo, Mexico, aboard a private plane. For his and Kourtney's May 2022 wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, which was captured on camera for the Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part earlier this year, he took to the skies once more a year later.

Additionally, Barker said that he was first irritated that viewers needed a minute to realize that "the Travis that's with Kourtney also plays drums in Blink."

“Yeah, that’s what I f—k do. I’m a drummer. Celebrity is not my identity. Or Kourt’s,” he told the outlet “She’s so different than her sisters.”

After Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney is the oldest of her five siblings.