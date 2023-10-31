Justin Timberlake flees to family vacation from Britney Spears drama

Justin Timberlake was recently sighted for the first time since Britney Spears unveiled explosive revelations about their past in her memoir, The Woman In Me.

Timberlake, who had to disable comments on his Instagram due to intense trolling related to Spears, appeared to be in good spirits as he embarked on a family getaway to Cabo via a private jet.

This outing comes just days after the release of his former partner's tell-all book.



Timberlake was casually dressed in a white t-shirt, joggers, a baseball cap, and sneakers as he made his arrival.

Justin Timberlake takes a family vacation.

He was photographed cradling his three-year-old son, Phineas, as they climbed into a car.

The memoir has made headlines for the revelations Spears made about their past, including the claim that Timberlake cheated on her during their three-year romance from 1999 to 2002.

While he has not publicly responded to these claims, he took the step of disabling comments on his Instagram account due to the "hateful, disgusting things people were saying." Sources previously indicated that he was "not happy" with Spears' revelations in the book.



