Kevin Costner grins while shopping women's gifts with assistant following divorce

Kevin Costner spotted gift shopping with smile at 68.

Kevin Costner was spotted in high spirits as he engaged in a shopping excursion for women's gifts in Montecito County near Santa Barbara, California on a sunny Saturday.

Accompanying him was a young brunette assistant who assisted him in his shopping endeavors.

Costner, known for his role in the hit series Yellowstone, sported a tanned and slender look in his casual outfit, donning a gray V-neck sweater, white pocketed denim jeans, and white-and-gray sneakers.

During his shopping spree, Costner appeared to indulge in retail therapy, making several purchases at local boutiques, namely Jenni Kayne and Wunderkind in Montecito.

One of his acquisitions included a women's dress, which raised speculation about the recipient of these gifts.

The actor's first wife, Cindy Silva, celebrated her 67th birthday on Sunday, and the possibility of these presents being intended for her emerged.

After concluding his shopping excursion, his young assistant, dressed in black, assisted him in loading his gift-wrapped purchases into the trunk of his gunmetal gray Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Kevin Costner himself carried a white shirt carrier featuring a black trim, bearing the label "Wunderkind" on the front.

It is worth noting that Wunderkind is recognized for offering women's luxury clothing and accessories from renowned brands such as Lavin, Chloe, Tom Ford, and Pucci.



