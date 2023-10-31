Ariana Grande's drummer Aaron Spears passes away at 47

Ariana Grande expressed deep sorrow upon learning of the passing of her longtime drummer, Aaron Spears, and conveyed her condolences in a shared on his Instagram account on Monday.
The 30-year-old singer openly shared her grief as she responded to a tribute posted by Jessica, the wife of the late musician, who sadly passed away at the age of 47.
Ariana Grande extended her condolences to Aaron's family and expressed her love and sympathy for them.
She also shared, "My heart is with you." This poignant statement came from the hitmaker, who recently finalized her divorce, and it resonated with her fans and followers.
In her tribute, Jessica, who had shared 11 years of marriage with Aaron prior to his passing, began by highlighting his profound love for their child.
She acknowledged Aaron's exceptional talent as a drummer, admired by many for his unmatched skills and unwavering passion for music.
Beyond his musical prowess, she emphasized his role as a dedicated father to their precious son, August.
Jessica, the wife of the late musician Aaron Spears, continued to pay tribute to her husband by describing his profound impact on their family.
She noted that Aaron's love, guidance, and warmth were the foundation of their family, and his absence has left an indescribable void.
Ariana Grande, along with other figures in the entertainment industry, shared her profound grief over Aaron's passing.
Matthew Perry breathed his last on October 28. He was 54
King Charles was all smiles and in high spirits as he left the UK with his wife Queen Camilla for Kenya
In September, Linda, 71, was rushed to hospital after a horror fall during a holiday in Spain
Perry won millions of hearts with his iconic performance as Chandler Bing in the television sitcom, Friends
The Duke of Sussex and the monarch have an icy relationship that moved the Prince to tears
Amanda Holden is now a leading contender to continue the show, For The Love Of Dogs