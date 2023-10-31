Ariana Grande's drummer Aaron Spears passes away at 47

Ariana Grande's drummer Aaron Spears succumbs at 47.

Ariana Grande expressed deep sorrow upon learning of the passing of her longtime drummer, Aaron Spears, and conveyed her condolences in a shared on his Instagram account on Monday.

The 30-year-old singer openly shared her grief as she responded to a tribute posted by Jessica, the wife of the late musician, who sadly passed away at the age of 47.

Ariana Grande extended her condolences to Aaron's family and expressed her love and sympathy for them.

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram Story to share a black-and-white photo of Aaron.

She also shared, "My heart is with you." This poignant statement came from the hitmaker, who recently finalized her divorce, and it resonated with her fans and followers.

In her tribute, Jessica, who had shared 11 years of marriage with Aaron prior to his passing, began by highlighting his profound love for their child.

She acknowledged Aaron's exceptional talent as a drummer, admired by many for his unmatched skills and unwavering passion for music.

Beyond his musical prowess, she emphasized his role as a dedicated father to their precious son, August.

Jessica, the wife of the late musician Aaron Spears, continued to pay tribute to her husband by describing his profound impact on their family.

She noted that Aaron's love, guidance, and warmth were the foundation of their family, and his absence has left an indescribable void.

Ariana Grande, along with other figures in the entertainment industry, shared her profound grief over Aaron's passing.