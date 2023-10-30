Matthew Perry once revealed why he feared ‘death’

Matthew Perry once opened up about how fear of dying made him quit drugs and become sober.



“I didn’t get sober because I felt like it. I got sober because I was worried I was going to die the next day,” Perry told the New York Times during a 2002 interview while recently becoming sober.

According to reports, an assistant discovered the adored Friends star unconscious in his jacuzzi on Saturday.

Perry was open about his ongoing battles with alcoholism and drugs before he passed away.

After a jet skiing accident in 1997, the actor became addicted to Vicodin and later admitted to taking 55 tablets a day. He went into treatment for the first time not too long after.

When the Whole Nine Yards star hit rock bottom in 2001 again, he spent two and a half months in rehab.

“Everything’s clear for one split second,” he told the Times in 2002. “I realize, I’ve got to go save myself. I got on the phone and called the people who were willing to help me.”

In addition, he said to People at the time that he was "grateful" that things were worse so he could try harder to get better and that it was frightening and he didn't want to die.

In 2022, the Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip star disclosed that he had attempted to sober up for about $10 million, during the promotion of his autobiographical book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.