Matthew Perry family reacts after Friends star’s tragic death

Matthew Perry's family has reacted after the Friends star’s tragic death.

Chandler Bing star was found dead in his Los Angeles home, with reports suggesting he had drowned in his hot tub following a cardiac arrest call. No drugs were reportedly discovered at the scene, and there were no signs of foul play.

After the actor died by an apparent drowning at age 54 on Saturday, his family tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family says. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They add: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

This comes after Matthew's parents and stepfather were seen arriving at the scene of the actor's death. His 82-year-old father John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne, and stepdad Keith Morrison were seen pulling up to the star's home hours after his death.

