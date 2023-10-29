Kevin Federline’s ex Shar Jackson's shocking revelation about Britney spears

Kevin Federline’s ex Shar Jackson shocking revelation about Britney spears

Kevin Federline’s ex-fiancée Shar Jackson slammed Britney spears for asserting that she didn’t know Jackson and Federline were expecting when she started dating the American dancer.



“When Kevin met Britney we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California,” the Moesha star asserted to Daily Mail in an interview.

Jackson and the backup dancer had a daughter named Kori together, but he also assisted in raising the dancer's two children from a prior relationship.

“One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA … then I didn’t hear from him for three days,” Jackson, 46, added.

She claimed to have learned that Federline and the Womanizer hitmaker had gotten together the night he went away.

“I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot,” she reminisced.

Spears states in her shocking new memoir, The Woman in Me, that she was "clueless" about Federline's position and confronted him right away.

“You have kids? You have children? The 41-year-old celebrity remembered telling her partner, "Not only one child but two children," as soon as she heard the news.

She stated that after she had been dating him for "a while," a close friend had informed her of the facts.

Jackson, however, disputed Spears' claims and alleged that she was fully informed. He even claimed that she had been outside the hospital in Orange County, California, as Federline watched the birth of his second kid, a son named Kaleb.