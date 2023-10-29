Inside Meghan Markle's awkward first speech as Duchess of Sussex

The former actress had her first speech as Duchess of Sussex at the 2018 Endeavour Fund Awards

Meghan Markle was no stranger to awkward moments and it appeared that her very first public speaking opportunity as the then-future Duchess of Sussex kicked off with its own head-scratching moment.

According to Prince Harry’s pal Neil Heritage, he and the former actress were tasked to co-host the 2018 Endeavour Fund Awards and as they were reading out from their respective sheets of paper it was apparent that there was a mix up.

He recalled how the two fumbled as they were handed two different pieces of paper.

He said while speaking on the A Right Royal Podcast: "I messed up at work! It was [Meghan’s] first time she'd spoken in public as the [future] Duchess of Sussex.

"I was writing the scripts and there was a last-minute request for a change from her team.

"But she got the old version, and the new version was sent to her co-host.

"They were there on stage, and they had two different versions of the script.

"I don't know if you remember, they were both sort of not arguing but saying no, this is the version, this is the version, and so there was a fluff of the lines in front of everybody on her first opening speech as the [future] Duchess of Sussex.

"And I was just there in the front row, sitting next to Harry just like almost head in hands going ‘Oh, oh, just, just skip it, just skip it, move on, move on, move on.'"